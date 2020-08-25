Flexibility in addition to being able to turn on a dime will likely be the hallmarks of the 2020-21 school year. For Monticello that adventure begins on Sept. 2.
School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told the school board Aug. 19 that the district not only has things ready for in-person learning plus a remote option, but also has an extensive plan ready in case the district needs to switch to 100 percent online learning for all 1,600 students.
So, hypothetically, if schools were closed today – either statewide, region-wide, or locally should there be an extensive COVID-19 outbreak – how quickly could the district switch to 100 percent remote education?
“Tomorrow,” said a confident Zimmerman. “We have to be able to pivot.”
A return to online learning could be more of a reality after the release of new state health department guidelines. One that concerned Zimmerman most was the one symptom exclusion, meaning that a student with just one symptom of COVID – headache, fever, lethargy, upset stomach, etc. – needs to be sent home for 10 days.
In addition, all family members are also supposed to isolate for 10 days.
If a student tests positive, they are to remain at home for 10 days, with close contacts also excluded from the in-person option for that period of time.
A re-defining of close contact will also make it more difficult to keep students in school should a student test positive. Instead of close contact defined as being within six feet of someone who tests positive for 15 minutes at a time, that definition now includes anyone who was within six feet for a total of 15 minutes during a school day.
In addition, those guidelines are the same whether people were masked or not.
“So, suddenly the circle of close contacts gets bigger,” said Zimmerman.
The difficulties posed are at least one reason why several area school districts have either delayed the start of school or decided to go 100 percent online.
“I’m not making that recommendation,” said the superintendent.
But teachers, administrators and other staff members are ready if the online option becomes mandatory.
Either way, the high school will likely change it’s eight class per semester block schedule into one that uses longer class periods to get four credits in per quarter. That would help instructors by having them teach less subjects at once, something that can be done in-person and also help if things go remote.
“We realized last year that it’s really difficult to juggle eight classes per student in a remote learning setting. It’s also very difficult to juggle those as a teacher in a remote setting,” said Clapp. The intensive learning model would total the same number of credits per semester, but would gain half of those each quarter by extending class periods.
It also reduces the number of passing periods for high schoolers, which is seen as another COVID-19 safety option.
See more on the high school change in the accompanying story.
White Heath Elementary School Principal Emily Weidner said online learning would include mini lessons in the morning and meeting with teachers and possible reteaching efforts in the afternoon.
Mary Vogt, the Lincoln Elementary School Principal, added that there would also be plenty of “on demand” material available for students, noting that some of them may be at child care facilities during the day if the school district switches to all-online learning.
“Those (daycare) facilities are not going to be necessarily able to assist them during our scheduled times when our staff is available,” noted Vogt. “So we may make more on-demand teaching available. They would have that available so that parents are able to find it when they are working with their child.”
Monticello Education Association President Nichole Gladish spoke to the board, concerned about a mandate that teachers must be in their classroom every day, even if the district switches to remote learning.
“For some of them, it is in their interest, in their family’s best interest and their own personal safety to not have to enter the building if we are not in-person teaching,” said Gladish, speaking about at-risk staff members.
“This is what my membership is looking for. They are looking for flexibility, they’re looking for understanding, they’re looking for the respect they will do their professional job,” she added.
Zimmerman said he was “confident we will be able to meet the needs of teachers,” and later said accommodations would be made for staff to work remotely when needed if the district goes all online.
Other back to school information highlighted at the board meeting:
–Parents and buses will swap entryways into Monticello Middle School. Parents will use the first (west) entry, while buses will use the far one so that they can navigate without dealing with vehicles backed up down Washington Street.
–Parents will be able to designate just one dropoff location for their children, a change from in the past.
–About 40 percent less signed up for bus service than last year, which will make it easier to distance children during transportation. That came out of a plea by administrators for parents to carpool if possible this year.
–Window air conditioning units have been installed in Washington Elementary classrooms.
–After late registrations, the number of online students to start the school year rose to 14.4 percent.
–Zimmerman said 15 to 20 students opted to home school instead of taking either the in-person or online option.
In other action, the board:
–approved some board policies as recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards, and held a first reading of another batch of possible policy revisions;
–heard that total enrollment after registration is 1,630 students, similar to the previous year. High school enrollment is 507 students;
–was informed of several calendar events: New teacher day is Aug. 27, Aug. 31 is a teacher institute, Sept. 1 is a remote learning planning day, Sept. 2 is the first day for student attendance; there is no school on Sept. 7, and the next school board meeting will be Sept. 16, and will include a budget hearing.