Eastern Illinois Foodbank will hold a food distribution from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Trinity Community Fellowship in Farmer City. The foodbank is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt, and McLean counties. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Updates regarding future food distributions can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org.