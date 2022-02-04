Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to families facing food insecurity from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Bement Lions Club Community Center in Bement.
It is open to residents of Piatt County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.