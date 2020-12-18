Forgery and official misconduct charges against Piatt County Board Chairman Ray Spencer have been dismissed after a special prosecutor agreed criminal intent could not be proven.
“I did not object to the motion to dismiss,” said special prosecutor Michael Falagario, appointed to the case due to a conflict of interest in the Piatt County State's Attorney's office. One of the charges alleged Spencer altered an email from then-state's attorney Dana Rhoades and sent the edited version to a member of the media. The official misconduct charges stem from an allegation Spencer attempted to obtain outside legal counsel for the county, an act which is illegal without the sitting state's attorney's permission.
“Although we had the evidence to show Ray Spencer committed these acts, we were not able to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the applicable state of mind which makes them criminal offenses,” said Falagario, an Illinois Assistant Attorney General. “The law requires us to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant knowingly performed an act which he knew he was forbidden by law to perform.”
Defense attorney Stephen O. Willougby had filed the motion to dismiss all four charges, which was granted at a status update in Piatt County court on Dec. 16 by Judge William Yoder. Yoder was brought in from McLean County to hear the case after other judges from the Sixth Circuit recused themselves.
“One of the reasons they could not pursue the case is that there isn't any criminal intent involved, and that's the end of it,” said Willoughby.
Falagario said he also noted in court that the charges were being dropped solely due to difficulty in proving criminal intent, “for those reasons and those reasons alone.”
“We are simply acknowledging to the court that we are unable to meet our burden of proof,” he added.
A grand jury indicted Spencer in January on two charges each of forgery and official misconduct, all Class 3 felonies. He was re-appointed county board chairman earlier this month.