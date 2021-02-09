A former technology coordinator for the Blue Ridge School District is accused of ordering more than $400,000 of unneeded computer switches, then selling them as his own and pocketing the money.
Joshua O. Raymer, 45, of Clinton, was charged with one federal count of mail fraud on Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Central District in Springfield.
Federal officials believe that Mr. Raymer, who worked for the Farmer City-based school district between about July of 2015 until December of 2018, dealt directly with two companies to order more than 100 computer switches, which were invoiced to he school district.
The court document says Mr. Raymer then took personal possession of the items and sold them, sometimes under the business name “The Bored Woodworker.”
He allegedly worked with at least five different buyers, negotiating purchase prices for the switches.
“Raymer then caused the checks or the Internet payments to be deposited into his personal bank in Clinton, Illinois and converted the proceeds to his personal use,” said the court filing.
The charge specifically names one electronic transfer in which Paypal was used to transfer $2,990 from an out-of-state buyer to Mr. Raymer's personal bank account in Clinton.
Blue Ridge lost about $336,276 through the scheme, say federal officials. A vendor who shipped some of the items is also out $106,200 for switches that were ordered but never paid for.