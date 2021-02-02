Claims FMLA was violated
Former Piatt County Emergency Services Agency director Mike Holmes alleges the county violated the federal Family and Medical Leave Act by cutting his pay while he was on FMLA leave.
Holmes filed a complaint against the county in the Central District of Illinois District Court on Monday, claiming federal law was violated by the pay cut. He said the county also informed him he would be considered “resigned” if he did not return to work with the lesser pay upon the expiration of his FMLA leave on Jan. 25.
In the court document, Holmes said his director's salary of $37,740 was reduced to $16,000 as of Dec. 1 when the county board approved its budget for 2020-21 on Oct. 28. The budget was passed two days after the county officially granted his request for FMLA.
When asked whether Holmes was still employed by the county, Piatt County State's Attorney Sarah Perry said she received communication from his attorney on Jan. 26 that Holmes “considered his employment terminated.”
Holmes is asking the court to reinstate him as EMA director at the same rate of salary and benefits as last fiscal year, or to a comparable position. It also asks for damages due to economic loss, and for court costs.
He is requesting a trial by jury.
The court filing claimed Holmes “suffered a serious medical condition as defined by the FMLA and would be unable to perform the essential functions of his employment,” but did not specify the nature of his condition.
Holmes was “never advised that his position was being reduced from full-time to part-time, nor that the position's salary would be less than half of what he had earned before taking protected leave,” said the court document.
“The defendant intentionally interfered with, restrained, and denied the exercise of plaintiff's rights provided under the FMLA by failing to restore plaintiff to the position he held before leave, and denying him the benefits that he had held before his leave,” it continued.
It is not the first time there have been battles between the county and Holmes, who was hired in June of 2018. The director proposed a tripling of his budget for 2019-20 – including a salary bump from $37,740 to $65,000 – saying it was needed to bring the department into a full-time agency.
It became a flashpoint at times during budget talks that year, one that saw the county attempting to trim a significant deficit from the annual fiscal document. The county board eventually voted to keep the EMA budget at $56,140, the same as the year before.
Holmes did get a $36,188 budget bump last April, but it took the filing of a complaint against the county board by then-State's Attorney Dana Rhoades to get it done. Rhoades contended the dollars were essential to fund resources needed for the EMA during the COVID-19 pandemic. It led to the county board approving the budget increase and the complaint being dropped.
One of the items funded was a mass notification system, which went online last summer.
County officials say Holmes has been out on leave – first on sick leave and then FMLA – since Sept. 30, and later appointed Sheriff David Hunt as its interim director in order to keep the flow of personal protective equipment flowing to local agencies. Hunt has also been working on recertification documents for the agency.