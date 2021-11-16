URBANA — A former Monticello man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for receipt and possession of child pornography.
Neal A. Evans, 51, with a current address in rural Ogden, pled guilty to two counts in July. The offenses occurred in January of 2018, said investigators. In imposing the sentence, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Michael M. Mihm noted the significant and long-lasting impact to the child victims depicted in the images Evans possessed.
Following Evans’s release from the Bureau of Prisons, he will be on federal supervised release for eight years and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Evans was originally charged in Piatt County with 10 counts of child pornography on Oct. 29, 2019, allegedly for possessing photos on a work computer that he took with him to his job in Forsyth.
Eleven months later, Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades dismissed those charges, citing confusion over the proper jurisdiction in which to prosecute Evans.
Federal agents then took up the investigation, and charged Neal in November of last year.
The charges are the result of an investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Decatur Police Department.
Assistant U. S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the government in the prosecution
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.