Federal authorities have officially charged former Bement School Superintendent Daniel Brue with four cases of wire fraud. He had been investigated since the summer of 2019 for allegedly stealing $75,000 from the Bement school district when he was superintendent there from 2011 and 2013, and $225,000 from the Meridian district, where he served in the same capacity from 2013 until resigning in June of 2019.
The charges were filed Nov. 3 in the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois, Urbana Division.
Investigators say Brue set up a dummy company – Ideal Consulting and Construction Services – to siphon funds from the school districts, depositing them in a personal account.
“The defendant submitted fraudulent invoices to Bement and Meridian School Districts, for construction services purportedly rendered by Ideal Consulting and Construction Services that the defendant had not provided. The defendant then collected and deposited checks provided as payment for the services never rendered,” stated the charging document.
It specifically lists four wire transfers made between May 31, 2016 and April 1, 2019 totaling $40,080.
The charges also ask for a monetary judgement of $310,353.82 from Brue, who filed for bankruptcy in December of 2019.
The Bement school district reached an agreement with Brue in September in which he paid the district $20,000.