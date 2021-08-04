MANSFIELD — A Mansfield barber is offering free back-to-school haircuts for students next week.
It is the second year Lucas Gilbert, the owner of Lando’s Barbershop has provided the service.
“It’s something to give back to the community. With all the money they have to spend for supplies and everything, I figure we could give free haircuts out,” Gilbert said.
He gave out 55 freebies last year.
This year’s free cuts are Aug. 10-14 at Lando’s, located at 114 N. Jefferson St. in Mansfield. Reservations are required, and can be made through the business’ Facebook page or by calling 217-649-0482.
Sponsoring the effort this year are American Graphx in Mansfield, KO Customs and Automotive in Farmer City and RE/MAX Realty Associates-Moe Winstead with the Matt Foster team.
When asked the nature of his own back-to-school haircuts growing up, Gilbert said most of his took place at home.
“My mom did most of mine. She cut my ear a lot,” he joked.
Free cuts in Bement
Salon 101 in Bement is also offering free back-to-school haircuts this year from owner Pat Tieman and stylist Michelle Rumple.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 217-678-8491.