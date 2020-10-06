The State of Illinois is sponsoring a no cost drive-through and walkup COVID-19 testing site Oct. 10-11 at the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department, 5924 Revere Rd., Clinton.
Test hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. More details:
–Simple nasal swabs will be used.
–Participants will be called with results in four to seven days.
–There is no cost for the testing.
–Participants should bring an insurance card, but can still be tested if they do not have insurance.
–You do not have to have symptoms or be sick to be tested.