Under normal circumstances, the Piatt County Mental Health Center would likely have shown off their facility in Monticello for its 50th anniversary, maybe even provided a meal out of its kitchen to visitors.
Of course those plans are not possible while coronavirus precautions are still in place, but that isn’t stopping the PCMHC from celebrating.
So instead of bringing the people to The Center, they’ll bring a bit of The Center’s giving attitude to the public by giving away free ice cream on Thursday, Aug. 20. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JTA Foods & Grill in Bement, and from 4 to 6 p.m. at FroYo Factory in Monticello.
“Instead of people coming to us, we just want to push that truth that we are truly a community mental health center, a community developmental service center,” said Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman.
He said 50 years is definitely worth celebrating.
“There are not a lot of agencies who celebrate 50 years, and despite the fact that “‘rona” has the world in its headlock, we continue to make significant technological and capitol improvements during that timeframe,” added Kirkman.
That includes technology purchases of interactive tables and VR goggles, and current grounds work that will soon boast an improved outdoor recreation area.
The Piatt County Mental Health Center was established on July 14, 1970 through a resolution from the Board of Supervisors of Piatt County. In the early going, developmental and mental health services were located in several locations, but in 1993 both relocated to the current location at 1921 N. Market St. in Monticello.
The PCMHC has about 35 employees. Before the COVID-19 shutdowns, it was serving around 60 clients daily. A soft opening has them serving about 20 per day currently, with that expected to expand to 37 or so in September.
The agency serves more than 600 unduplicated consumers from 12 different counties annually.