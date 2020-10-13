Koester Homes and Valentine Tire & Auto in Monticello are teaming up to give away up to 100 oil changes to single parents.
Tiffany Koester said it is their way of relieving some of the stress that has come with 2020.
“I know COVID has been hard for a lot of people. For me, in a two-parent house it’s been difficult to navigate and work from home,” said Koester, a co-owner of the local Koester Homes, a real estate broker with Keller Williams-The Real Estate Center of Central Illinois. “I thought, ‘what would I do without a partner for help?’
“So me and Tasha (Valentine, of Valentine Auto) started chatting about how we can help people out, especially single parents,” she added.
Here’s how it works. Those interested in the free oil changes can show up at Koester Homes, 304 S. Market St. in Monticello between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 to pick up a voucher. It will allow the recipient to schedule an oil change with Valentine Tire & Auto any time within the next six months.
Koester said they thought of doing all the oil changes in a single day, but felt the voucher option would allow them to “spread that out and be able to help more families that way.”
For more information, call Koester Homes at 217-210-4944.