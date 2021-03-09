MONTICELLO – For the first time since 2013, free tax preparation services are not being offered at the Allerton Public Library.
Library Director Lisa Winters told her board on March 3 that COVID-19 guidelines from the sponsoring agency has not allowed the program to begin in 2021, and is not hopeful it will be able to start up this year
“What’s happening is, AARP follows metrics that come from Johns Hopkins (University), and according to them, Piatt County is still listed as an epidemic area, so they won’t even let them offer it in Piatt County,” Winters said.
That despite the fact Piatt County has routinely had one of the lowest positivity rates in the Central Illinois-based Region 6. But a majority of Illinois is still considered a hot spot, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Winters said the tax service is being offered at the Senior Center in Macon County if residents don’t mind the drive.
She does not see the tax service being offered in Monticello this tax season.
“Even if we move out of that epidemic area, they have to apply to AARP to be able to do it. They would need to get the volunteers together,” Winters said.
She noted the program is popular, and a majority of the calls library employees have received this year have been inquiries about the free tax service, which, when offered, is staffed by certified volunteers.
Winters also informed the board the library is scrambling to figure out the best way to continue virtual magazine services. RB Digital was bought out by Overdrive, which has informed libraries it will shut down RB Digital March 15.
Overdrive had originally promised to keep RB Digital active through the current contract, which expires at the end of June.
Winters said attorneys for the Heartland Library System are involved in trying to sort out the situation. Library On the Go is being researched as a possible alternative for online magazines.
Take it Make its a hit
With limited indoor hours, library patrons have gravitated towards the Take it Make it options that have been offered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff make kits for people to pick up and enjoy in their homes.
A total of 91 kits were handed out for three Take it Make it offerings in February.
Winters said the offering is not going anywhere, pandemic or not.
“The take and makes are going to be popular from this time forward. We decided to use the per capita grant next year for programming, and that will include the take and makes,” Winters said, noting some are aimed at adults.
“People really like it,” the library director said.
Seuss books
Board member Lynn Richardson decried a recent decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to cease publication of six Theodor (Dr. Seuss) Geisel-authored books that they felt portray people of color in “hurtful and wrong” ways.
“It’s getting out of hand. If you’ve read any of those Seuss books, they’re nothing but kind,” Richardson said. “What can be wrong with a Dr. Seuss book?”
The six books on the do-not-publish list are
– “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”
– “If I Ran the Zoo”
– “McElligot’s Pool”
– “On Beyond Zebra!”
– “Scrambled Eggs Super!”
– “The Cat’s Quizzer”
After the announcement was made, book buyers responded by putting Dr. Seuss books in nine of the top 10 positions on the Amazon best seller list, according to CNN.
Winters was not sure which of the above books were on the local library’s shelves, but said, “I’m sure we have some of them and they will stay continue to stay on the shelf.”