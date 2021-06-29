MONTICELLO — Additional details have been announced regarding Monticello Freedom Festival, which begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3 in Lodge Park and ends with a fireworks display at about 9 p.m.
There will also be pony rides, kids games, spinner games and music provided by Blue Kollar Karaoke.
Vendors will sell air brush T-shirts, homemade ice cream, corn dogs, funnel cakes, fries, gyros, ribbon fries, fried Oreos, lemonade shakeups, walking tacos and more.
Parking will be provided at Lodge Park and Piatt County Trail Blazers but will be limited. Bus service to and from the event will be available from Monticello High School on Kratz Road.
This event is paid for by donations only. For more information, join the Monticello Freedom Festival Facebook page.