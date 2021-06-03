MONTICELLO — Monticello's Freedom Festival is a go for 2021 after getting canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We're going to try to do things pretty much as usual," said organizer Deb McPheeters of the July 3 gathering. "There will be bus service to Lodge Park, vendors, and fireworks."
The event will start at 4 p.m. and conclude with fireworks at dusk.
McPheeters said the only restriction at this point is that masks are still being required for those riding buses to the venue. That could change between now and July 3, however.
In the past, Freedom Festival has attracted between 4,000 and 8,000 spectators.
While fireworks will be plentiful, McPheeters said funds are not after last year's cancelation.
"Our only concern is money. We had to pay insurance last year whether there was COVID or not," she said.
Those wishing to donate can send checks made out to the Monticello Freedom Festival to:
Monticello Freedom Festival
1831 N 1225 East Rd.
Monticello, IL 61856
Bement Fourth also being held
Bement Village President Pat Tieman has confirmed that the town Fourth of July celebration will also be held this year on July 4. More details to come.