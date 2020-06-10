Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Gusty winds developing. A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 76F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 56F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.