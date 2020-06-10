Below is the entire statement read by Piatt County board member Bob Murrell at the June 3 building and grounds committee meeting, outlining why he would vote “present” on motions at this point.
A response from Piatt County State's Attorney Dana Rhoades follows.
BOB MURRELL
“Whereas, the honorable states attorney’s office has insisted that the honorable Piatt County board should authorize the allocation of non-existent money to fund a part time agency in the agency within the county, and
“Whereas the honorable states attorney’s office has assumed an adversarial position on many or most of the subsequent actions taken by the honorable Piatt County board in the constitutional duties of the honorable Piatt County board, including issuing grand jury subpoenas and filing litigation against the honorable Piatt County board, and
“Whereas the honorable states attorney’s office has refused permission from the honorable Piatt County board to enjoy the services of outside legal representation to ensure that the honorable Piatt County board is in fact operating in compliance of all known laws and statutes, and
“Whereas it is the opinion – my opinion – based on personal observation on the honorable Piatt County board that the animosity and steady antagonism by the honorable states attorney’s office directed to the PCB will undoubtedly continue in the future regarding any actions taken by this honorable Piatt County board, and has a strong chance of legal complaints litigated without our benefit of legal representation that must be afforded to the honorable Piatt County board, and
“Whereas to the best of my knowledge the honorable states attorney’s office is still taking an adversarial position in its relationship with the honorable Piatt County board, then
“Therefore, in an attempt to protect myself from personal liability and repeatedly threatened by the honorable states attorney’s office, let it be known that until such time as a full investigation of the actions of the honorable states attorney’s office into this toxic atmosphere and the unknown relationship of the Piatt County EMA director and the honorable states attorney’s office that forced the county into deficit spending, I will acknowledge being present at this legally scheduled meeting of the honorable Piatt County board. But, without legal representation and counsel, I can neither vote neither yay or nay.”
DANA RHOADES
“Piatt County citizens are crying out for strong leadership and are not getting it from their county board. The county board does not like the legal advice given by my office and has chosen to ignore it.
“This does not equate to no legal representation. It is not the job of the state's attorney to look for 'loopholes' or to figure out a 'way around' the law so the county board can do as it wishes. It is the job of the state's attorney to advise the county board on what it can do and cannot do legally.
“A board member’s total abdication of all legal responsibility and grandstanding for attention shifts the county board focus away from so many other important issues that the board needs to address. The laws and rules are in place to protect the citizens.
“I will continue to follow the law and serve the people of Piatt County.”