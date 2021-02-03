Bement Elementary and Junior High School crowned its spelling winners on Jan. 27. Eighth grader Gabrielle Brock was the winner, and along with runner up Brayden Strack (also eighth grade) will represent the school in the Piatt County Spelling Bee Feb. 17 at DeLand-Weldon. Grade level winners were Emerson Larson, fourth grade; Emmalyn Ewers, fifth grade; Cassie Block, sixth grade; Shelby Senter, seventh grade and Gabrielle Block, eighth grade.

