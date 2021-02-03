Bement Elementary and Junior High School crowned its spelling winners on Jan. 27. Eighth grader Gabrielle Brock was the winner, and along with runner up Brayden Strack (also eighth grade) will represent the school in the Piatt County Spelling Bee Feb. 17 at DeLand-Weldon. Grade level winners were Emerson Larson, fourth grade; Emmalyn Ewers, fifth grade; Cassie Block, sixth grade; Shelby Senter, seventh grade and Gabrielle Block, eighth grade.
Latest News
- AS TIME GOES BY: Week of Feb. 3, 2021
- Officials critical of state criminal justice reform bill
- COVID UPDATE: 29 new cases in Piatt County over five-day period
- DeLand-Weldon to save $94,793 through bond refinancing
- Downtown business grants approved in Monticello
- Gabrielle Brock wins Bement spelling bee
- Rose is ranking Republican on Appropriation's Committee
- County to stay with Health Alliance
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Hammond murder may be connected to area-wide thefts
- A Life Remembered: Pete 'Bergie' Bergstrom
- Former EMA director files suit against county
- Peter R. Bergstrom
- 9 Questions With: Payton Fuller
- Downtown business grants approved in Monticello
- First mass vaccination clinic held in DeWitt County
- COVID UPDATE: 29 new cases in Piatt County over five-day period
- Nursing home hopes COVID outbreak is behind them
- Health department ready for vaccination clinics in both counties