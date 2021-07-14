MONTICELLO — Container gardening, unique yard decorations, and places for quiet reflection await the visitors to the 2021 Piatt County Master Gardener Over the Garden Gate Garden Walk. If you have been looking for gardening inspiration, there is still time to buy a ticket to see these five outstanding gardens.
The Garden Walk will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine on Saturday, July 17. Advance tickets are available online at go.illinois.edu/PiattGardenWalk or at any of these locations until July 16: Piatt County Extension Office, 210 S. Market St.; Boka Shoppe, 309 S. Market St.; Brown Bag, 212 W. Washington St.; Cabbage Rose, 121 N. State St.; Monticello Mercantile, 116 E. Main St.; Out of the Blue Polish Pottery, 3 Livingston St.; and Holly’s Country Kitchen, 1204 Bear Lane. Salon 101, 101 N. Macon St. in Bement, is also selling tickets.
The Garden Walk is sponsored by the Piatt County Master Gardeners. The Master Gardeners are volunteers trained by University of Illinois Extension experts. They volunteer their time and expertise by sharing their horticulture skills with the community through garden projects and educational outreach. To learn more about the Master Gardeners, visit go.illinois.edu/dmp or call Beth Miglin at 217-762-2191.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact 217-762-2191. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access need.