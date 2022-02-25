MONTICELLO — Spring is right around the corner, so the time to plan your garden is now. Beginners, as well as seasoned gardeners, will learn something new at this fun and informative event. Educators from across Illinois will discuss butterfly gardening, living with wildlife, native tree species, and more.
Gardeners’ Day hosted by Piatt County Master Gardeners will be from 8 a.m. to noon on April 2 at 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park, 499 Old Timber Rd., Monticello, Ill. Participants will learn about creating spaces to attract pollinators, tree and shrub identification tips, and how to make spring container gardens. Space is limited for hands-on workshop sessions.
Register by March 30 at go.illinois.edu/gardenersday2022. For more information, please contact Beth Miglin, Extension horticulture program coordinator, at bmiglin@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191.
The horticulture program is a branch of University of Illinois Extension that provides research-based information and training about soil testing, tree health, lawn care, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening, and more. The horticulture program also provides Master Gardener training. Find DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Extension Master Gardeners and Horticulture on Facebook.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact 217-762-2191. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.