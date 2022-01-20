BEMENT — The Bement village board has a new member, and is now looking for another.
Gary Brennan was appointed Jan. 11 to finish a term vacated by last month’s resignation of Woodie Dean. Brennan will be formally sworn in at the Feb. 8 meeting.
Board members also learned five-year board member Clayton Ahlden would be stepping down from his seat because of a planned move to Florida.
“It’s been a pleasure. It’s been fun,” said Ahlden just prior to the board accepting his resignation near the end of the monthly meeting.
“Good luck to you,” Village President Pat Tieman said to Ahlden. “Thank you for your five years. It’s hard to find people to step up, and I’m always glad when somebody does.”
Terms for both of the board seats will run through the spring of 2024 election.
COVID time off
The board approved a measure granting village employees up to five consecutive work days of paid time off if they test positive for COVID-19. While not required — workers could be mandated to use sick or other benefit time — board members felt it was the proper action.
“I personally think everyone should get at least five. It’s not their fault,” Ahlden said.
“It’s not to the point where they can do anything about it. They have to stay home if they test positive,” board member Joyce Good said.
The five days are in addition to 12 days of sick time full-time employees receive per year.
Proof of a positive test will be required to claim COVID-19 days.
Village attorney Susan Nicholas said there are no federal or state mandates currently in effect regulating COVID time off, meaning the village does have “a lot of discretion on what you do.”
She added her feeling that, with proof of a positive test required, it would be difficult to abuse the COVID sick days.
“This isn’t really something you can abuse. You’re positive or your not,” she said.
Goodie bags
Board members approved $200 to help fund goodie bags for seniors around Valentine’s Day, an effort being spearheaded by recreation department director Holly Fuson.
Village Clerk Kay Lust said that, with rising cases of COVID, it was an alternative to an in-person activity.
“She (Fuson) thought that maybe doing goodie bags for the residents of the nursing home, and then for other seniors at home. She’ll take names for people. I thought that was a really good idea of something to do.”
The Bement Lions Club is also donating to the cause.
Pool work
A brief discussion on possible pool repair was held. Board member Frank Koebel suggested the village look into the possibility of a fiberglass liner, which may be less expensive than the $150,000 to $200,000 it would take to repair the concrete base.
Tieman said engineers are investigating options, which will be brought to the village board for consideration. He also said there is $100,000 in the city pool account to help fund repairs, as well as another $120,000 an grant funding that may be available.