MONTICELLO — A formal dedication of the “Dr. Gary Stamp Way” roadway will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at the corner of Kratz Road and Market Street in Monticello.
A portion of Kratz Road between Monticello High School and the Wilkey Sports Complex has been designated as Dr. Gary Stamp Way by the City of Monticello.
Dr. Stamp, a Monticello High School graduate, veteran, and noted veterinarian, was instrumental in the advancements in internal veterinary emergency and critical care. He passed away on May 26, 2019.
A White Heath native, he graduated from Monticello High School in 1962. He later joined the United States Air Force, and later the Army Veterinary Corps, where he was a director in the Military Dog Veterinary Service.
Dr. Stamp was a founding member of the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. He was recognized with an Outstanding Alumni Award from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, and is a member of the Monticello High School Hall of Fame.
This Friday’s dedication of Dr. Gary Stamp Way will be open to the public.