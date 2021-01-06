Ron Thomas is a man who loves detail, a self-described “numbers man.”
It shows when the Monticello man was asked when he started collecting Lionel trains.
“January 13 of 2004,” said Thomas with a conviction that makes one sure that is indeed the exact date.
The 51-piece train set that gave him such joy has now served another great purpose: After donating it to Habitat for Humanity of Piatt County, the organization was able to find a good home for the collection and raise $4,500 for the local Habitat chapter.
“We wanted to find a home for it,” said Ron’s wife, Carolyn.
That home was found when Habitat sold it to another train collector, J.P. Hendrix in Monticello.
How Hendrix found out about the train set is another story in itself. As Habitat looked at a possible online auction, J.P. came to cut down a tree on the Thomas’ Monticello property. Before long their mutual Lionel love came up.
One thing led to another, and the next thing you know the local Habitat for Humanity had more towards its next home build, Ron and Carolyn had that new home for the expansive train set, and Hendrix had enhanced his train collection.
Ron Thomas felt Habitat was a good benefactor, commenting that he has respected it since former President Jimmy Carter made it one of his causes after leaving office.
Habitat For Humanity of Piatt County has built 14 homes since organizing in 1995, allowing families who may not have otherwise been able to realize their dream of owning a home.
Thomas took to trains early.
“As a 13-year-old I had a Lionel train set. It was just an inexpensive one that had been my uncle’s,” he said.
In 2004 he started collecting as an adult, throwing in some of his own detailed artisanship with original builds of many of the structures that adorned villages, depots and other sports the trains passed through. The train configuration started on a base Thomas placed on a bar in the couple’s basement, then expanded to another one on the floor.
He tried to expand it into a living area of the finished basement, but joked that “my wife put the kibosh on that.”
It ended up taking up two 4 x 8 foot bases in an L-shaped configuration, plus the floor model.
Now retired and moving onto other hobbies such as drawing old-school farm machinery, Thomas thought it was time to find a new home for his trains.
“My biggest fear was if something goes wrong, I wouldn’t know how to fix it. And some of the fellas that used to help me have gotten old and passed on or quite the business. I’m not finding that help,” he said.
Thomas also donated a set of miniature, die-case collector vehicles – 94 cars and 38 trucks – which will raise additional for Habitat when sold. They all feature Chrysler products made from 1924, when the carmaker formed, until 2002.
It took him three months to detail the collector items before he officially donated them to Habitat.
“I detailed everything. I used various sized brushes, Q-Tips, polishing cloths.”
The result is nothing short of amazing: Photos taken that hide their true size make the cars and trucks look like the real thing, such is the detail.
Thomas has also catalogued his orginal wood vehicle builds in a book of drawings, numerically linked to the vehicles.
All 523 of them.
As we said, Ron Thomas is a man of detail. A self-avowed “numbers man.”
Also an artist
Another collection that has even more of Thomas’ sweat and creative ability are those 523 miniature cars, trucks and tractors he has carved out of wood through the years. Some have taken up to 50 hours to construct, using wood and X-acto knives.
Those are items that will stay with the Thomas family.
His lifelong love of woodwork featured a humble start.
“When I was a teenager I wanted to buy model kits of automobiles and we were very poor and we couldn’t afford them, so I thought ‘I’m going to try to making them.’ My grandmother gave me an X-acto carving set when I was 13, and that’s how it all started.”
Habitat update
Local Habitat board member Charlie Montgomery said the dollars from the Thomas family collections will make him a Major Donor, which is reserved for patrons who give more than $5,000 to the organization.
It also helped during a year when some of its fundraisers were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Habitat hopes to break ground on its 15th build – its first duplex – Monticello sometime this year.