MONTICELLO — Katie Walden of Monticello put out a plea recently on Facebook in an effort to get an adaptive bike for her son, Liam, who has Batten Disease, a progressive neurological condition.
And boy did people respond. Liam would receive a duet bike — which would allow him to ride on the front while someone pedal behind — if he was the top vote-getter, or raised $4,995 in the Great Bike Giveaway.
People decided not to take a chance, and quickly donated $5,080 to the cause.
Liam, who is eight years old, will get his bicycle in 14 to 16 weeks.
“While our intention was to get Liam votes, we never anticipated donations to come flooding in. As you have shown us again and again, Liam is so very loved and that is the most beautiful gift we could ever ask for,” Katie Walden said on Facebook.
Helping put the fundraiser over the top in the Great Bike Giveaway was a $2,110 gift from an anonymous donor.
“He’s really sweet, has the most contagious smile, and loves to be outdoors, but doesn’t have a chance to get out and play the way most kids his age do,” Katie said.
“For a child with special needs, riding a bike is much more than exercise. It’s about inclusion and making them feel loved,” she added.
Liam was diagnosed in 2017 with Batten Disease (CLN2), a rare progressive genetic disease affecting 1 in every 100,000 births. He receives enzyme replacement therapy every 14 days at Rush Medical Center in Chicago, which helps to slow down the progression of the disease, but for now there is no cure.
“We want to give him (and big brother Max, 11) as much love as many beautiful and memorable experiences as we possibly can. This bike would give us the ability to ride bike as a family, something we have never been able to do before.”