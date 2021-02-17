To-do list for central Illinoisans on Feb. 27: — Wash masks and hands.
— Check salt supply for the rest of the winter.
— Enter 10 digits for every phone call.
In less than two weeks, residents of Illinois’ mid-section will have to punch 10 digits rather than seven to complete a phone call thanks to the addition of an area code that’s been in the works for 20 years.
The 447 “overlay” for the 217 area will be painless for most but requires a little action.
Holders of 217 numbers will not have to change them. Callers will still punch in 911 to get emergency help.
The 447 area code will be assigned to new accounts beginning March 27, and it may be awhile before it is even noticed.
Meanwhile, 217 number holders need to reprogram numbers in cellphone contact lists to make sure each one includes an area code. The same goes for speed dials on work or home phones.
You’ll want to check your programmed numbers for home security systems, personal or pet identification tags, and if you have a business, make sure all your advertising, from the truck signs to business cards to billboards, have 10-digit phone numbers.
If you forget to dial 10 digits, you’ll simply get a reminder message from your phone company that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Why another code?
“We are about to run out of prefixes. An area code is deemed to be exhausted when the last unassigned prefix has been assigned to a carrier,” said George Light, an engineering analyst with the Illinois Commerce Commission, based in Chicago.
The prefix is the first three numbers of your seven-digit phone number and is tied to a specific locale. For example, 351 designates Champaign; 384 is Urbana.
“Within each combination, there are 10,000 usable numbers,” Light said. When all the combinations of prefixes in the 36-county 217 area code have been assigned to the 50 phone companies that serve it, whether or not those companies have actually assigned all those numbers to customers, then a new area code is needed to increase the amount of available numbers.
Light has worked with the ICC for 19 years and before that with the national phone numbering system in other capacities.
A self-described “numbers geek,” he can spew mind-numbing detail about area-code logistics, making him an interesting party guest. Or, as Light admits, he could put you to sleep if you let him go into too much of the science.
Fun fact: Light is the man who picked 447 for this area years ago when he worked for the national numbering administrator in the 1990s and had the responsibility of reserving future area codes.
“In the last 10 years, 49 new area codes have been introduced nationwide,” he said. “There were two new ones in 2020, seven scheduled to go online in 2021, including 447, and four scheduled to go active in 2022.”
Central Illinois’ 217 area code was one of the original four codes assigned to Illinois by Bell Laboratories in 1947. The others were 312 in the northeast, 815 in the northwest, and 618 in the south.
Long time coming
It was 2001 when the company that handles the national phone numbering system for the government first forecast that the 217 area code was approaching exhaustion.
“They filed a petition with the ICC, a docket was opened and there was a lot of discussion. This was a hot-button issue 20 years ago,” said Light, who took part in many public forums in Decatur, Springfield, Quincy, Danville and Rantoul as the notion was rolled out.
Up until then, Light explained, areas in danger of exhausting numbers were divided, which required those in the split-off area to get new numbers. For example, the 312 area code around Chicago was split into 312 and 708 in 1989.
Before a split was made, “you had to look at trends, data, projected growth and find places to draw lines that made sense to split an area code. It was always guesswork at best and seldom proved to be true,” Light said. “The overlay goes on top and can serve any part of the area.”
So why weren’t overlays done from the beginning?
“The pushback on overlays was you had to dial 10 digits. People still had dial phones. That was what all the uproar was,” he said, adding that changes in technology have made onetouch dialing available for many, and therefore, entering 10 digits is no longer a complaint.
It wasn’t until 2007 that the ICC entered the final order that the 447 code should be overlaid on the 217 area code. Projections at that time suggested the new area code might be needed by 2009.
But because numbers are assigned to carriers as needed in multiples of 1,000, there are still many 217 numbers available for use, Light said.
“People may not see a 447 number published and in use for many months, a year, two years,” he said. “It depends on where the need arises who gets them.”
A business moving across the street or across town can likely take its existing numbers with it, he said.
He offered this scenario: A brand-new company moves to town and wants 4,000 sequential phone numbers. That company would likely be assigned the new area code because whatever carrier the company chooses might not have that many numbers in a row available.
Otherwise, the 447 area code is most likely to be noticed among new cellphone users in central Illinois.
Not a big deal
At Carle, the biggest phone consumer in the area besides the University of Illinois, changes necessitated by the overlay are being handled with ease by in-house staff.
“We have around 17,000 desk phones,” said Matt Berning, enterprise telecommunication manager for Carle and Health Alliance facilities all over Illinois. “We got word of the overlay back in August of last year. We’ve been working on it since October.
“This could go as deep as auto dial keys on a phone that have to be changed all the way to medical equipment that dials out to report its status to a vendor,” said Berning, who’s worked in the health giant’s telecommunications department for 23 years. “I have folks on site taking care of those (changes). We’ve been doing that for a while. It really hasn’t been a big deal for us.”
Carle has informed its employees about the change to using 10 digits with reminders on the company’s internal web site. Berning noted that phone carriers have also been sending reminder texts to customers.
Employees who need to call someone else in the Carle and/ or Health Alliance system will still be able to use just the last five digits of a phone number internally.
“None of our phone numbers are changing,” said Berning, who hopes to avoid having to get a 447 area code for quite some time.
“I’m going to steer Carle and Health Alliance from getting numbers that could be confusing,” he said, adding that like many growing companies, Carle and Health Alliance obtain new numbers in blocks from their carrier. “When we built the Fields campus (in west Champaign), I obtained the 217-902 block. I got 5,000 numbers and have used only half. There are a lot of organizations that have numbers in their pockets.”
Shelf life?
Light said it’s difficult to predict the lifespan of an area code.
“They can only base it on prior demand,” he said, adding that exhaust forecasts are done twice a year for the more than 300 geographic area codes in the U.S., 14 of which will be in Illinois when the 447 goes live in March.
“The assumption is at least 30 years. If there’s a surge, they’ll readjust,” he said.
A component of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which Light said “revolutionized how telephony works,” allowed for the portability of numbers from one cellphone carrier to another regardless of where you live, which could have an impact on the need for new area codes.
Also, Light observed that phone companies “churn” numbers far more quickly now than they did decades ago, which could account for postponement of putting new area codes into service.
When a number is disconnected, it goes back into the inventory of the carrier to which it was assigned. Light said many years ago, when he worked for a West Coast phone company, the amount of time a phone number was idled before reuse was about a year for a business and six months for a residence.
“It’s somewhere between 30 and 90 days now,” he said.
The intricacies of area-code change notwithstanding, Light circled back to the bottom line for Feb. 27.
“The big deal about adding 447 is changing the way we dial calls,” he said. “All people want is to make sure their call goes through. The rest doesn’t matter to them.”