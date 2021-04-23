MONTICELLO – The Monticello Police Department’s newest vehicle will max out at 20 miles per hour.
The donated golf cart won’t be roaming the links, but will ride the streets, mostly to help with downtown parking issues.
“Gail (Jones) uses it for parking enforcement. It helps her to expand further out to city lots across Market Street,” Monticello Police Chief John Carter said.
That effort found six vehicles with expired registrations on the cart’s first day on the job.
The gasoline-powered vehicle was donated by the estate of William Johnson, as per his wishes. To make it street legal, the city hooked up its light kit, added a few flashing lights of its own, and paid to register it and get the appropriate sticker. A back seat was added to help carry items for short errands, such as taking paperwork to the courthouse.
“It’s like a little police car,” Carter said.
He wouldn’t mind one more enhancement.
“It doesn’t have a siren. Yet...”
It cost the department about $400 to get the vehicle into use. According to state code, it can only be driven on streets with speed limits of up to 35 miles per hour. Highways are also off limits, although carts can cross them. Steve Koester purchased the decals that were put on the cart.
Carter sees the vehicle also being used in parades, and possibly at other events where the police has a presence.