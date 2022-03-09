MONTICELLO — Piatt County courts will get technology upgrades through an Illinois Supreme Court Courtroom Technology Modernization Funding grant.
Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades applied for the grant, and was awarded $93,550.65, which will be used for several items, including a rolling docket cart.
“A rolling docket is an electronic docket system displaying all of the cases on the docket for a given day, the time of each hearing and what courtroom the cases are set in,” Rhoades said.
The grant will also fund at least one Access to Justice Station for Self Represented Litigants, sound amplification and recording systems for both courtrooms, video arraignment equipment and adding Zoom video conferencing capabilities for the courtrooms.
“This grant funding program was made available throughout the State of Illinois for Presiding Judges to apply for grant funding to obtain or update courtroom technology capabilities,” Rhoades said.
“The Illinois Supreme Court, through the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts, used Guidehouse Consulting to visit both courtrooms in Piatt County to assess the technology needs and then made recommendations therefrom.”