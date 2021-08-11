MONTICELLO — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) on July 30 announced the approval of more than $131,400 in funding to Certified Local Governments (CLG) in the state for nine historic preservation projects through the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund.
Included was $7,592 for a historic restoration feasibility study for the 1897 Monticello Community Building. The City of Monticello will provide a match of $2,808.
The city cooperated as the required Certified Local Government, and will be reimbursed by Monticello Township for the matching funds.
The CLG program is open to all 83 Certified Local Governments throughout Illinois with funds available to reimburse participating CLG communities for projects that focus on Surveys, Public Education, Planning, and National Register of Historic Places nominations.
Grants were also approved for projects in Rock Island, Rockford, St. Charles, Joliet, Ottawa, Lombard, Oswego and Will County.
The SHPO is planning another round of CLG grants in the fall of 2021. For information on how to apply for Certified Local Government grants, visit the IDNR website: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnrhistoric/Preserve/Pages/Grants.aspx#.