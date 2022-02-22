MONTICELLO — None of the Monticello High School cast members were alive when ‘Grease’ was a hit movie in 1978 starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John
But they are still big fans of it, and are as excited to perform it March 3-6 as any they have done in their thespian careers.
Senior Sophie Happ, who along with junior Ellie Tanner are acting as well as choreographing the effort, said she lobbied for the musical two years ago.
“I’m super excited it’s ‘Grease’ because my sophomore year, the entire sophomore class was begging (director Nicki) Graham to do ‘Grease’ our senior year, and we didn’t think we were going to do it,” said Happ, who is also a student director.
So when Graham announced it as the senior musical this year, there were squeals of joy.
“It’s just such a fun one, and we know most of the songs, so we can work on our characters more and have fun with people instead of having to memorize all the songs,” Happ said.
Tanner — a former competitive dancer — is also thrilled with the choice, because the stage and Hollywood classic is just so joyful.
“This kind of stuff just makes me so happy, because we have all the sets and equipment to make it come to life,” she said. “It’s so incredible, and believable.”
Graham said it would not have been possible without the help of other high school staff, who helped make the sets and props. It’s a significant undertaking for the musical, set in the 1950s and featuring several ensemble numbers.
“(Student) Rose Talbert designed the set and (industrial technology teacher) Brad Curry’s classes have taken her designs and built an awesome set with the help of some parent volunteers. Ryan Stripens’s art classes will create the magic by doing all the paint design. I expect ‘Greased Lightning’ will be a fun reveal for the audience as well,” Graham said.
She also give high marks to her student directors (Happ and Emmie German), assistant director Amy Malone, stage managers Jessica Conatser and Kylie Cherry; and Kathy Brown, who worked with students on their vocals.
This is the stage version of the play, but very similar to the movie people are more familiar with. One change is that the male-dominated “T-Birds” are actually the “Burger Place Boys” in the stage musical, something Graham opted to stick with.
It is one thing student actors are having some difficulty with as they rehearse.
“The kids HATE that I won’t let them say T-Birds,” Graham joked.
Other than that, expect mostly familiar songs, including “Beauty School Dropout” and the epic finale songs, which aren’t in the original Broadway music list, but MHS paid extra for the rights to include it in their version.
Part of the happy feeling Tanner gets is the big group numbers, made possible by a larger stage installed as part of a major upgrade to the auditorium two years ago.
“I just love the big group numbers where it’s the entire cast together,” she said. “The sound and the energy — we really feed off each other when we’re out there, especially at the end.”
There may be some cast members in the opening scene who saw the movie in it’s first run.
“The opening number will have some surprise cameos to entertain the audience!” Graham teased.
Tickets are reserved, and can be purchased online at https://mhsauditorium.ludus.com/index.php.
“I’m just really excited to get to perform it and get to share it with the rest of the community,” Happ said.
More info
What: ‘Grease,’ the musical
When: 7 p.m. March 3-5 and 2 p.m. March 6
Where: Monticello High School Auditorium
Director — Nicki Graham
Assistant Director — Amy Malone
Student Directors — Sophie Happ and Emmie German
Choreographers — Ellie Tanner and Sophie Happ
Stage Manager — Jessica Conatser
Assistant Stage Manager — Kylie Cherry
Cast — Ryan Olsen, Emily Steffes, Addi Barclay, Colton Mockbee, Megan LeJeune, Ian King, Grace Stapf, Ken Merriman, Olivia Ray, Ellie Tanner, Sophie Happ, Laci Husinga, Tatum Wichus, Chase Yohnka, Rylee Kurth, Slater Goebel, Lilly Bradley, Alison Wiltgen, Matt Malato, Emmie German, Reagan Pyatt, Evan Henrard, Dallas Glauner, Leah Killion, Mae Knittle, Kyndal Cafin, Maya Cremeens, Jackson Heck, Lilka Kay, Tyler Olsen, Lucas Madera
Stage Crew — Kalavine Ginger, Sylvia Miller, Olivia McCleary, Whitney Carter
Lights — Drew Schlabach, Charlie Dill
Sound — Leo Goebel, Kelton German, Jeremiah Wenke