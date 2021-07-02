MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center’s Greenhouse Café is open to the public and under new management. Leah Bodine of Blue Dragonfly Catering is operating the visitor-favorite eatery, located in the Greenhouse at Allerton, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.
The Café officially reopened on Saturday, May 1, and offers a variety of new menu items. Hours will vary by season, with current hours: Tuesday through Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Sunday, (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The cafe is closed on Mondays.
Blue Dragonfly Catering owner and founder Leah Bodine brings more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, along with a passion for cooking and hospitality. Bodine specializes in Mediterranean cuisine and enjoys developing new and fresh recipes to enhance her food selection.
“We are always spinning our brains to come up with specials and new menu items,” said Bodine.
The modified Café menu features classic sandwiches and refreshments, with a few unique Allerton-inspired items such as Allerton “T”, a Sunken Garden salad with house-made dill ranch, and an all-beef “fu (hot) dog.” Other specialty items include croughnuts (Saturdays) and homemade quiche (Sundays) with limited availability. Bodine notes that the relationship with Allerton has been a positive one from the start.
“From the very first day we established a partnership with exceptional support from the Allerton staff and management,” Bodine said. “I believe as we continue our journey together, we can positively impact the community, hosting fundraisers and promoting local organizations.”
Bodine plans to work closely with local producers to source ingredients for future Café and catering menus. She notes that indoor space is currently available for small business or organizational meetings, and plans are in the works for more public events on the patio.
“We have seen a great response from the community since re-opening the Café, and we hope they will continue to support us,” said Retreat Center Manager Jordan Zech. “Leah is a great asset to the Park. There are so many opportunities for us both to continue to grow, and we look forward to doing that together.”
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety precautions are in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, including limited indoor seating with outdoor seating available.
For more information visit allerton.illinois.edu/greenhouse-cafe or call 217-333-3287.
About Allerton
Built as a private residence by artist and philanthropist Robert Allerton in 1900, Allerton Park and Retreat Center is a historical treasure that was donated to the University of Illinois in 1946.
The property contains 1,500 acres of woodland and prairie areas, a Mansion and reflecting pond, a 10-acre meadow, formal sculpture gardens, hiking trails, a café, and several lodging facilities.
For more information and to view other events, visit allerton.illinois.edu or call 217-333-3287.