BEMENT — Dr. Sheila Greenwood, superintendent of Bement CUSD #5, has been named the 2021 Superintendent of Distinction by her colleagues in the Abe Lincoln Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA).
Greenwood was honored at an awards luncheon May 5 in Springfield. State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala was the featured speaker, where 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.
“Being a small rural district has its own unique set of challenges but, more importantly, it has so many wonderful opportunities,” said Greenwood, who has been an educator for 33 years and superintendent at Bement CUSD #5 for eight years. “Being a servant leader in Bement has been a real blessing.”
Those nominating Greenwood noted a number of successes during her tenure including:
—Expanded technology access by taking the entire district wireless and implemented a 1:1 technology model for students and devices.
—Created and staffed a STEM lab classroom.
—Committed to in-person instruction throughout the entire 2020-21 school year.
—Achieved the highest possible financial standing.
—Worked to bring in more than $1 million dollars in grant monies to supplement and maintain programs and buildings.
—Each Superintendent of Distinction was nominated based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.
“These extraordinary individuals are exceptional leaders and difference makers in their communities,” said IASA Executive Director Dr. Brent Clark. “Throughout their careers, each honoree has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to elevating the success of students in their districts.”
The seventh annual luncheon was again sponsored by Horace Mann, one of the nation’s largest insurers focusing on the needs of educators.
“Superintendents have had to be more flexible, nimble, creative, and understanding this year than ever before,” said Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann President and CEO.