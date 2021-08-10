BEMENT — Sheila Greenwood officially retired as Bement school superintendent in July, but her actual exit from the district will be delayed a year as she takes on the role of interim superintendent for 2021-22.
The school board officially hired her as interim at a special board meeting on Aug. 2.
School Board President Todd Scott said Greenwood was asked to return after a search failed to find the right replacement for this school year.
“We advertised for the job, we had people who applied, we had people we interviewed, and we just never found a good fit,” Scott said.
“Sheila was able to stick around for one more year. And we do not want to do it (interim) for longer than one year.”
For that reason, a consultant is already working on re-advertising the post so that a more permanent hire can be made for the 2022-23 school year.
Greenwood said she was “dreaming of what I could do during retirement,” but is glad to help for one additional year.
“I love Bement, and they asked if I would consider coming back for one more year while they found a replacement, and then I go onto the next chapter,” Greenwood said.
Since she has officially retired, Greenwood is limited to working 120 days during the school year.
She served as district superintendent of the 300-student school district from the summer of 2012 until July 1 of this year.