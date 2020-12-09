Some questions remain regarding an auto theft that occurred in Monticello three years ago, but a perpetrator pled guilty to the crime last week.
Jesse Raymond Keith Young, now 26, of Shawnee, Kansas, pled guilty Dec. 2 in Piatt County court to burglary, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to three years (minus 192 days already served) in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Two years of mandatory supervised release will follow.
The unique case started locally on Aug. 10, 2017 when a 2002 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from the Monticello Township Cemetery and a 2010 Nissan Rogue reported stolen from Overland Park, Kansas was left in its place.
The next day, the Jeep was found destroyed by a train after being hit by a freight train near Dyer, Indiana. The Jeep was unoccupied.
On Aug. 12, 2017 Illinois State troopers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle in Boone County, Illinois, finding a 1982 Chevrolet Corvette with an Indiana registration on it. That is the same county the stolen Jeep was found.
Young was located near the Corvette, and police say items stolen from the Jeep were in his possession. He was arrested.
“From that point, Young was transferred across the various jurisdictions that had charged him with offenses,” said Piatt County Sheriff Department investigator Tom Apperson.
Finally, in May of this year, Young waived extradition and was brought back to Illinois to face the Piatt County charges.
“It’s kind of an intriguing story,” added Apperson. “I always joke about writing a book someday. This would most certainly be one of the chapters.”
But the sheriff’s deputy is still not sure why Young left that Nissan on those railroad tracks.
“I don’t have an answer to that, and he won’t share it with me,” he said.
Apperson said Young also faces charges in other jurisdictions.