Habitat for Humanity has announced meetings for those wishing to be considered for it’s 2020 home build. Meetings will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 and Thursday, Jan. 9 in the Livingston Center, 224 E. Livingston St., Monticello.
Habitat for Humanity of Piatt County will look at four areas of selection criteria when reviewing potential applicants.
1. Your family’s actual housing need based on the suitability of your current shelter.
2. Your current income and ability to pay for a Habitat home.
3. Your willingness to participate as a “Partner” with Habitat.
4. You must be a resident of Piatt County, Illinois at the time of application.
Each of these criteria will be further explained at the orientation meetings.
In order to determine your possible eligibility for a Habitat home and to begin the application process, it would be helpful for attendees to bring the following information to the orientation meeting:
–Information on total monthly income from all sources;
–Information on all debts such as loans, credit card balances, etc.;
–Information on monthly expenses such as rent, utilities, etc.
All personal & financial information will be kept strictly confidential.
If you are unable to attend the above meeting or if you have any additional questions, please contact: Dale Lattz at 217-687-4012, Martin Meyer at 217-762-2423, Robin Lampert at 217-778-3366 or Alora Murphy at 217-840-2961.