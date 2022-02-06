Here are the masking policies in area schools starting Monday, Feb. 7, after a temporary restraining order on mask and other COVID-related mandates was approved by a Sangamon County Court judge on Friday. The ruling is being appealed.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond: Masks recommended, but not required at this point
Bement: Masks still required while the ruling is on appeal
Blue Ridge: Mask mandate “on pause” while ruling is on appeal
Cerro Gordo: Masks still required while the ruling is on appeal
DeLand-Weldon: Mask mandate “temporary suspended” while ruling is on appeal
Monticello: Masks still required while the ruling is on appeal