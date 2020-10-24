VonBehren Automotive in DeLand will host a Halloween Open House at 630 North Highway Ave. from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. It is free and open to the public.
Activities will include pumpkin painting, photo backdrops, treat bags and horse rides. Mama D’s Barbecue truck will be set up and selling food. COVID-19 precautions will be observed, including hand washing and sanitizing stations.
For more information check out the business Facebook site, email vonbehrenautomotive@outlook.com or call 217-619-3867.