Known for sense of humor, being able to identify with middle schoolers
Leave it to one of Monticello’s biggest optimists to find a silver lining in the school building shutdowns that took place the final quarter of the school year.
“I think there’s been some good with this stay-at-home stuff. It’s caused families to get back in touch with who families are, and kind of navigate through taking the social media aspect out of it, and just spending time with each other. It’s important,” said Jeanne Handley, the 16-year Monticello Middle School Principal who retires this week.
Her high-octane personality will not be easy to forget. She’s a St. Louis Cardinal-loving, joke-cracking, medically-certified adult ADD patient who has used all of those attributes to her advantage.
“I tell people that I like to do things unconventionally, so I might has well retire that way,” said Handley of the COVID-19-instigated closure of school buildings the final two months of the school year.
A Springfield native who earned four education degrees from Eastern Illinois University, her plans were originally to be a physical education instructor. When a shoulder injury shelved that, Handley went back to school and became a school counselor. After two years at Morrisonville, she landed at Monticello High School in 1994, serving there for a decade as a counselor prior to becoming principal of Monticello Middle School.
She is not a Piatt County native, but is definitely a part of the community, and plans on sticking around.
“This is my family. It is absolutely my family. I have had two generations of students, having started in the district in 1994,” said the principal, noting she will travel and play plenty of golf in her retirement.
When colleagues are asked who Handley is, her sense of humor is always at the top of their list.
“We will miss her sense of humor and the climate that she created in the Taj MaHandley (aka Monticello Middle School),” quipped school superintendent Vic Zimmerman.
White Heath Elementary principal Emily Weidner got to know her first as a student, where Handley made a deep impression on her as her coach.
“She influenced me most when she was my high school basketball and softball coach. She gave us confidence by celebrating the things we did well and downplaying the mistakes we made. I had a great time playing for her and my friends did too. I adopted her philosophy when I became a coach a few years later and I still focus on instilling confidence in the girls I coach now,” said Weidner.
Handley uses her humor – and longevity in the district – to her advantage. In her last few years she found herself in charge of a second generation, children of those she had mentored a generation earlier.
“When I see those parents again, I know things about them. I tell them, ‘if you’re nice to me, I won’t tell your child how you were then,’” she chuckles.
Colleagues also call her one of the most caring staff members they have worked with.
“Caring – Jeanne connects with people of all ages and backgrounds. She has a way of making each person feel special,” said Lincoln Elementary Principal Mary Vogt.
“She will also be remembered for how much she cared for her students and staff,” added Denise Troester, who worked closely with Handley as the middle school assistant principal.
“I’ve learned a lot about being an administrator from Jeanne. I’ve called her numerous times over the last 11 years for advice on how to handle a situation. I’m going to miss her humor. When we are together we always have a blast,” said Nancy Rosenbery, the principal at Washington Elementary School.
That caring came through in a school that shepherds students at a tender age: somewhere between being a kid and wanting to be an adult. Handley said she felt that was the most important part of her job.
“Our academics is strong, but social and emotional growth is just as important. We really focus on how they’re feeling, about themselves, how they’re reacting to things around then, and creating a positive experience in a time that can be very difficult for tweens,” she said.
An example comes from her final school year. Noticing that students were starting to lack the ability to communicate directly, a stricter policy on cell phones was implemented.
“When I announced that to parents at the open house, they cheered. It was like a standing ovation. And it was a great thing,” she said.
She is also open about her Attention Deficit Disorder, which Handley knew about as a child but was not formally diagnosed until adulthood.
“I went on medicine when I was 45,” she noted.
As in all things, she used ADD to her benefit, this time to identify with middle schoolers.
“Me being open and honest with the kids has helped when they are struggling with it,” said Handley.
And then, of course, she goes for the joke.
“When I say I have ADD, there won’t be a single person who knows me that will say, ‘really?’”
Her standard farewell
Handley’s signature signoff after every report she gave at monthly school board meetings says it all about her attitude:
“I’ve got the best job in the world, and I thank you for allowing me to do it on a daily basis,” she stated.
That best job is now in the hands of Mark Hughes, whom Handley has worked with in the past and gives high grades.
“If I could have hand picked anyone, it would have been Mark. He is going to be phenomenal. MMS will not miss a step with him at the helm. We’re blessed.
“And he doesn’t have ADD,” she added.
In an outgoing statement, she got more serious.
“I really feel honored and blessed to have been given the opportunity in this district from the beginning, and then being given the opportunity to be an educational leader. And I can’t thank the parents, the community, my staff and the students enough. They’ve made an impact on my life they will never know,” she said.