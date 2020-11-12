Lindsey Harper is the new Director of Nursing at the Piatt County Nursing Home, taking over for Karla Rodes, who recently stepped back from that position but will remain with the facility in a different role.
Harper is from Monticello, graduating from Monticello High School in 2000. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Millikin University in 2009 and is currently working on her Master’s in Healthcare Administration from Maryville University.
Prior to coming to Piatt County Nursing Home, Harper started her healthcare career at Kirby Medical Center in 2000, where she worked as a nursing assistant, an EMT-I with Kirby Ambulance, and a nurse. She worked for Kirby Medical Center for 18 years, as well as working in the emergency department of St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. Harper left Kirby Hospital to take the position of assistant director of nursing at Piatt County Nursing Home in 2018.
“I am looking forward to the new challenges that come with being the director of nursing. It is an unprecedented time to be in health care and that is especially true for those working in long term care. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Nursing Home Communities to re-write the playbook for how to prevent the spread of infections. Our staff is going a great job of infection control and compliance,” she said.
“As my staff struggles to cope with the working conditions created by the COVID-19, I also find myself in new territory on how to best support them,” she added. “My father instilled in me at an early age the importance in making a difference in other peoples lives and now I hope to put his lessons to good use in seeing to health and comfort of our residents.”
“I have been honored for the opportunity to be the Director of Nursing of Piatt County Nursing Home and will continue to work hard to have a positive impact on the lives of my residents and the employees I supervise,” said Harper.
She currently resides in Monticello with her four daughters.