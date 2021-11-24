MONTICELLO — Piatt County will begin the process of updating its plan to reduce the damages caused by natural hazards such as tornadoes, thunderstorms, floods, ice storms and snowstorms, among others. The plan is called a Hazard Mitigation Plan and the process to update it will be funded through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“This plan will detail the natural hazards that have impacted the county and municipalities and identify projects and activities to reduce the risk to people and property before severe weather strikes,” said Rob Bross, Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director.
“In addition, this Plan will allow us to remain eligible for federal funds to construct the projects identified in the Plan.”
The Piatt County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee will hold its first meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Monticello Community Building, 201 N. State Street in Monticello. The committee is made up of county, township, municipal, school and fire protection district representatives as well as technical partners and stakeholders and will meet over the next year to update this plan.
Meetings of this committee will be conducted as working sessions so that any interested resident can attend and ask questions. The purpose of these working sessions is to gather and discuss information that will be used in the plan update.
“This mitigation plan is different because it focuses on ways to reduce and prevent damages before they occur, rather than on how the County and municipalities will respond to a disaster after it occurs,” added Bross.