Piatt County's ranking health official is advising schools to make their own decisions, based on local data, on whether to stay open or not in response to the coronavirus.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert noted that, while Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has mandated gatherings of 1,000 people or more be canceled, “the Governor did not recommend that school be canceled, but that local schools should develop their own guidance.”
Remmert's response came in an email to Piatt County school officials on Friday morning.
“While every school district is different, the state encourages school administrators and faculty to make responsible decisions, guided by recommendations from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and the state, that are in the best interest of the health and safety of their students,” he added.
And while Remmert says the recent outbreak is reason for concern, “instilling a sense of panic in area residents is a concern as well.”
He notes that, in 2009, the H1N1 virus was “even more concerning. This disease scare went on to infect an estimated 11 to 21 percent of the world's population and resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.”
Remmert indicated that the coronavirus – COVID-19 – appears to be less serious.
“While I'm quit certain we eventually will see some cases locally, the disease does not appear to be especially serious, with most infected either showing no symptoms or mild symptoms that mimic a cold or case of the seasonal flu.”
As of Friday morning, the State of Illinois had identified 32 cases of the disease, all in Chicago and northern Illinois.
Due to the increased impact on older citizens and those with compromised immune systems, the Piatt County Nursing Home and adjoined Maple Point Supportive Living in Monticello on Thursday decided to close those facilities to all visitors until further notice, including family members. The impact on younger individuals is much lessened, health officials say.
“To me, local response should be data driven and not just follow what other jurisdictions are doing,” said Remmert.
He added that he receives daily briefings on the coronavirus situation from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health, in addition to frequent meetings with local responders.
Remmert also gave prevention tips in his email to local schools, including: Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If hand sanitizer is used instead, make sure it contains at least 60 percent alcohol; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home when sick; cover a cough/sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; and consult with healthcare providers about getting a flu shot if you have not done so.