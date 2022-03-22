CLINTON — Dr. Aaron Blakely, Chair of the DeWitt/Piatt Board of Health, announced March 21 that long-serving administrator, David M. Remmert, will be retiring at the end of May.
Remmert, of Monticello, has served in his current role for almost 17 years and has spent the last 31 years in continuous service in public health.
“Dave left an indelible mark on this agency and on our communities overall. His experiences here ranged from bringing in millions of dollars of funding to deliver needed services to our communities including everything ranging from car seat programs for underserved new parents, to creating a new dental clinic serving thousands of Medicaid-eligible residents with nowhere to go for services,” Blakely said.
“His administrative ability helped him to re-construct our accounting system to allow for much better management information systems, to re-creating a more competitive salary schedule.”
Blakely added that Remmert was a key in improving the infrastructure of the health department.
“Probably his biggest task was working toward construction of a new office building in Clinton. He was able to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to offset some of the cost of the building. He received grants to construct the dental clinic, grants to build a more energy efficient office, and even received a federal earmark that he personally requested from our federal legislators while on vacation in Washington, D.C., to make it all happen. On behalf of the Board of Health, we want to express our deep gratitude to him for his service to our community.”
Remmert gave credit to his staff.
“I recall on the first day that I started with the agency telling the staff that I was the least important person here. Their contributions to the success of the agency over my tenure and their teamwork made my job easy and I never saw that star shine brighter than during the COVID pandemic,” Remmert said. “I loved being a part of it.”
A replacement is yet to be determined.
Remmert resides in Monticello with his wife, Lynn. They have two daughters, Hannah (age 27) and Sophie (age 23). He is currently taking extended time off using available time earned.