DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said the agency's first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic went well last week, paving the way for an additional three per week in both counties starting Monday.
A total of 310 school employees throughout Piatt County received vaccines on Jan. 22 in an effort held in the Arthur 'Buz' Sievers Center in Monticello, a gymnasium completed last fall.
As for clinics in the next two weeks, it did not take residents long to sign up for the 1,000 doses available for each county.
In Piatt County, “they filled up within two to three hours,” Remmert told the Monticello Rotary Club on Wednesday. “The response to this has been crazy.”
DeWitt County appointments have also filled up. Remmert advised people to monitor the health department Facebook site for future clinics and links to sign up.
Vaccines are for those in Phase 1B, a large one that includes school employees and other essential workers, including employees of grocery stores, first responders, manufacturing staff, corrections workers and inmates.
Remmert added that a third company may be cleared soon for its vaccine, which would add supply. The main difference in the Johnson & Johnson version is that it can be given in one dose, instead of the two required by the current Pfizer and Moderna inoculations.
He said the two-dose process is “especially cumbersome right now,” with the second dose needing to be delivered in a tight window four weeks after the first.
“I really can't emphasize how complicated that can get,” added Kirby Medical Center CEO Steve Tenhouse. "With the first Moderna dose, they can choose when they will get that dose. However, with the second dose, they have to come and get that within a two-day window after 28 days from the first dose.”
In response to questions from Rotary members, Remmert also said:
•That no vaccine is approved yet for people under the age of 16, so is not sure when vaccines will be available for children.
•That the State of Illinois would like to see 80 percent of the population vaccinated, but felt that was “very ambitious.”
•Noted there is a longer-term T-cell reaction known now, meaning there is evidence of long-term immunity after contracting COVID-19 and/or getting the vaccine, but that “we're not clear yet how long.”
• “I believe it is safe,” Remmert said when asked about the safety of the vaccines currently being used. He did not feel the testing to get it approved was rushed, rather that the COVID-19 vaccines jumped to the top of the FDA list in order to get to market quicker.
Death reported in DeWitt County, but case load lowers
Remmert also reported a 22nd death from COVID-19 in DeWitt County, a man in his 70s. In his latest update covering Monday and Tuesday, DeWitt County reported just three new cases – two in Clinton and one in Wapella – and now has 1,237 cases during the pandemic.
Two new cases were reported in Piatt County over the two days, both in Monticello. A total of 12 deaths and 1,256 total cases have been recorded.