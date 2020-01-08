Piatt County edged closer Tuesday to switching some of its employees to a new health insurance plan, which a new carrier said would save about $150,000 in county premiums in the first year.
Members of the Piatt County board health insurance committee voted 4-1 to authorize the nursing home committee to change that facility's workers from the current self-insured plan via Health Link to a fully-insured Health Alliance offering.
If implemented, which would probably not be until at least February, it would affect half of the county's employees, as 45 of the current 90 enrolled in the county plan work at the nursing home. Non-nursing home staff would remain on the current plan, probably until at least Sept. 1, when the contract is up for renewal.
The nursing home has been working with Insure Champaign to cut insurance costs and increase the number of in-network providers, something the company said it could accomplish with a switch from the self-funded PPO with no co-pays to a POS option that would include some up-front costs for service, such as $25 for in-network office visits.
Officials at Insure Champaign said the goal was to get the county's monthly costs reduced from a current $1,000 monthly per employee. The Health Alliance quote is $710 monthly.
“We have to think of the employees,” said Larry Crews of Insure Champaign, noting that the current plan has less than one-sixth the amount of in-network providers within 30 miles. “I feel sorry for the employees.”
But Dan Reynolds of Dansig Insurance Risk Advisors, the broker that has worked with the county for six years to provide insurance, said the current plan has limited rate increases and been less disruptive for employees. He noted that, even if Dansig contracts with different carriers to take advantage of better prices and/or benefits, staff don't see the changes.
“Everyone's had the same ID cards for six years,” said Reynolds.
But others felt changes are more common in this day and age due to the rising cost of health insurance in recent years. Piatt County Transportation Director Jami Trybom said she has worked in human resources in the past, and that it is common practice.
“You shop for prices for insurance every year,” she said.
Committee members considered switching all county employees to Health Alliance at the same time, but feared run-out costs, which are insurance costs incurred under one plan but not claimed until a new one is in effect. With a shift away from self-insurance, run-outs would be on the county to pay.
“If there was a catastrophic claim, you guys would be on the hook for it with this plan. That is the risk. But that is also the risk whether you move the plan today, next month, the following month or on Sept. 1,” said Nick Hiltbrand of Insure Champaign.
That risk would be tempered temporarily by keeping a portion of the county with Dansig, since self-insurance is still in place. But run-out will still be an issue if the county shifts totally away from being self-insured at a later date.
The committee eventually voted to authorize the nursing home committee to make a decision regarding its insurance, with Robert Murrell being the only “no” vote.
Jail HVAC fix on the way
At a special county board building and grounds committee that followed the one on health insurance, members voted 3-0 to recommend the county issue debt certificates to fund an $85,000 fix for the public safety building heating and cooling system.
Maintenance officials say the current HVAC was not installed according to specifications in 2004, prompting several costly fixes over the past 16 years. The fix is aimed at remedying that situation.
If approved by the county board Wednesday, $210,000 remaining in debt certificates taken out to pay for courthouse projects in 2017 would be refinanced, increased to $295,000 and extended to pay for the project. The yearly payment of about $30,000 would not change, but the final payment would be extended five years until November of 2032.