MONTICELLO — An Atwood man accused of aggravated battery of a police officer after he allegedly backed the semi trailer he was driving into a squad car driven by Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross has pleaded not guilty to four charges.
Corey L. Larimore, 52, appeared in Piatt Court for a preliminary hearing Monday and requested a trial by jury. Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades set a tentative trial date for April 3, 2022.
Prosecutors have added a fourth charge in the case — aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to six years in prison.
Larimore also faces charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery to a police officer, also a Class 2 felony; and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.
Prosecutors dropped five traffic charges against Larimore at the hearing.
Bross was the only witness at Monday’s preliminary hearing. He recounted the incident that started at about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 in Hammond, which he said resulted in 80 mile per hour speeds as he pursued the semi to Hammond, and concluded with the crash and truck fleeing the scene.
Defense Attorney George Vargas asked how Bross knew it was Larimore driving the truck. The police chief said the defendant was identified by an initial caller, and also said he got a good luck at the driver’s face when the truck turned during the pursuit.
The black, 1993 Kenworth semi-trailer with no trailer attached was found later near La Place, with Larimore subsequently arrested.