To help celebrate the 75th anniversary of Allerton Park being donated to the University of Illinois, park officials are asking people to share their favorite memories and photos of their times at the park and retreat center.
“Since 1946, Allerton has encouraged exploration, inspired change, and instilled inner peace. But the story of Allerton – is really the story of you,” an online statement from park officials said.
“Your memories and your experiences. Whether it brings a wave of nostalgia, or the feeling of wonder from recently discovering it. Whether you’ve been visiting since the 2020 pandemic, or long before you can remember. Maybe you found refuge wandering the woods as a student.
“Or, perhaps you traveled across the world to attend a conference in this little-known Midwestern town. Did the fu dogs look on as you recited wedding vows? Maybe, it’s just always been a favorite place to visit.”
Those wishing to share memories can do so at the following link: https://allerton.illinois.edu/since-when/.