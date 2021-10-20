MONTICELLO — Piatt County Services for Seniors is offering help for those navigating the open enrollment process for Medicare, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
Services include Medicare education, Advantage and prescription drug plan enrollment, explanation of benefits as well as plan and costs comparison. I also assist with income-qualifying programs such as license plate sticker discount, Medicaid and SNAP benefits.
“Medicare in general can be really confusing for people. There’s a lot of different parts — you hear about Part A, Part B, Part C, Part D — and when people are first getting on Medicare, that can be overwhelming to figure out what you need,” Piatt County Services for Seniors Director Leslie Cooper said.
Those wanting help can call 217-762-757, ext. 1 for an appointment. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Cooper can also be reached by email at l.cooper@piattcountynursinghome.org. Appointments can be in person at her office in the Piatt County Office Building, 1115 N. State St., Suite 135, Monticello, or by phone.
Cooper said one of the most common mistakes enrollees make is in the prescription portion of Medicare.
“The biggest potential mistake is not picking up a Part D plan for your prescriptions. That can cause a penalty to happen. Even if you do not have any prescriptions, you should pick up at least an inexpensive one now so that you have it,” she said.
Cooper encourages people to use the free service, something she likes providing.
“I really enjoy educating people about Medicare and how to avoid the penalties of Medicare and that sort of thing.”