CERRO GORDO — Two new village trustees — Nick Hyde and Penny Snokes — were elected in Cerro Gordo last month, but the town is without a village president after no one ran for that office.
At a recent village board meeting, trustee Jim Henderson was appointed interim president.
“If you guys would like to support me to be your mayor, I would take it for a term and see how it goes. I’m not going to promise that I’m going to stick around for 10, 12, 15 years because I don’t know,” Henderson said.
He feels that infrastructure needs are the top item that need to be addressed.
“We need to be looking at to get some financing for drainage and the water plan. Our water plant is not getting any younger. That equipment is not going to repair itself. So we definitely need to be looking at our infrastructure, and see what other funds might be out there somewhere. and I’m looking for grants, I don’t want anything that we have to pay back.”
Henderson added, “I think we’re doing well with what we’ve got so far. They did an excellent job through 2020 holding the line. I mean, I was really impressed the other day when we went through that budget and I saw how many positives we had, you know, and it was just, it was great. We’ve got a good team, and we need to work on keeping the team together and keeping everybody going.”
The ongoing water main project in Cerro Gordo is set to begin construction work in May. The village will be updated about the work during the next board meeting.
The board approved an amendment to the right of way ordinance. It only erases the application fee of two hundred dollars.
The board approved a pay of increase of six percent for full time village employees, and a raise to $12/hour for part two part time employees to meet minimum wage laws.
Park and Recreation days are back this year, which had been canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. They will begin on June 7 and run until July 9 or 16.
Park days are a daily free morning program for children in the area. They will be adhering to COVID guidelines.
Vacant lot
There was discussion from the legion and the board about the property in between the Legion and the Scout Hall. It is a small piece of land, and the Legion offered a $100 summer lease to the board.
Legion spokesman and finance officer Gary Schaffer spoke before the board,
“We would like to make an offer to the village of $100 a year, which is negotiable. We would mow the grass and maintain it,” Schaffer said. “We expect to have uses for for public events that may require extra parking or outdoor accommodations.”
Trustees Beth Medlen and Joe Frydenger were concerned that offering a lease to one entity may cause issues with other entities wanting to use it. They both have expressed interest in showing movies with a projector in that area this summer.
“The goals are all the same about the community using the property about maybe this or that, you know, whether it’s the scouts or whether it’s stuff that you know, Joe and I come up with, you know, ideas, I think we’re all on the same page.”
Board President Linda Ash stated for the proposition, “I don’t see people coming up and asking what are they going to do over there? I mean, you’re hindered by that train track over there. I mean, every half hour, there’s train roaring through town,” Adding, “I can’t imagine anybody wants to set up a tent there and have a wedding reception there.”
The board voted 3-3 for the proposition, so it failed.
Liquor licenses for the Piatt County Fairgrounds and the The Depot Bar were approved. The Piatt County Fair is set to take place June 17-20.The Depot will also be hosting a Jeep Run for Bobby Schaffer on May 1. All benefits go to the medical needs for the Schaffer family.