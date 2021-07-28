Historic preservation awards

Among those accepting Historic Preservation awards at the Monticello Main Street meeting on July 14, 2021 were Jeff Zumwalt, Tasha Dunaway, Jill Maxey, Bruce Maxey, Suzanne Wells, Kevin Feeney, Ted Bachmnan, Kathy Bachman, Callie McFarland and Vic Zimmerman.

MONTICELLO — The Monticello Historic Preservation Commission handed out several awards at the Monticello Main Street annual dinner on Wednesday, June 14. Awards included:

Facade Restoration Awards

— 212 W. Washington St., Brown Bag

— 100 S. Charter St., Wyatt and Ashley Muse

Facade Improvement Awards

— 110 and 112 W. Washington St., Wells Law Office

— 108 W. Washington St., Burgess and Cline

— 219 W. Washington St., Fieldhouse 219

‘Oomph’ Award

— 220 W. Washington St., Matt and Kristi Swing

New Business Awards

— Hartfield Book Co., Nicole Stewart

— Bespoke Gift Co., Jeff Zumwalt and Tasha Dunaway

— Moore Building, Spencer Atkins

Community Support Awards

— City of Monticello, Establishment of Building Improvement Grants

— City of Monticello, Beautification and Public Works Department (parklets and ongoing assistance)

Re-Use/Addition and Commitment to Existing Structure

— Monticello Community Unit School District #25

Residential Restoration

— 532 N Charter, Tim Kinkead

— 707 N State, Ted and Kathy Bachman

— 412 S Charter, Julia Maher and Justin Morrrison

— 11 Westwood, Bruce and Jill Maxey

— 215 E Wilson St, Ralph and Pat Howard

Residential Appropriate Addition

— 465 S Charter St., Dave and Jenna Stanko

New board seated

Monticello Main Street also elected officers and board members at the annual meeting. They are:

President — Lori Lilly

Vice President — Tosha Valentine

Treasurer — Steve Mitze

Secretary — Jim Singleton

Board members — Keddy Huston, Jordan Zech, Tiffany Koester, Haresh Patel, Chris Schroeder, Heather Lawhead, Lisa Sprinkle.

Trending Food Videos