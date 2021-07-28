MONTICELLO — The Monticello Historic Preservation Commission handed out several awards at the Monticello Main Street annual dinner on Wednesday, June 14. Awards included:
Facade Restoration Awards
— 212 W. Washington St., Brown Bag
— 100 S. Charter St., Wyatt and Ashley Muse
Facade Improvement Awards
— 110 and 112 W. Washington St., Wells Law Office
— 108 W. Washington St., Burgess and Cline
— 219 W. Washington St., Fieldhouse 219
‘Oomph’ Award
— 220 W. Washington St., Matt and Kristi Swing
New Business Awards
— Hartfield Book Co., Nicole Stewart
— Bespoke Gift Co., Jeff Zumwalt and Tasha Dunaway
— Moore Building, Spencer Atkins
Community Support Awards
— City of Monticello, Establishment of Building Improvement Grants
— City of Monticello, Beautification and Public Works Department (parklets and ongoing assistance)
Re-Use/Addition and Commitment to Existing Structure
— Monticello Community Unit School District #25
Residential Restoration
— 532 N Charter, Tim Kinkead
— 707 N State, Ted and Kathy Bachman
— 412 S Charter, Julia Maher and Justin Morrrison
— 11 Westwood, Bruce and Jill Maxey
— 215 E Wilson St, Ralph and Pat Howard
Residential Appropriate Addition
— 465 S Charter St., Dave and Jenna Stanko
New board seated
Monticello Main Street also elected officers and board members at the annual meeting. They are:
President — Lori Lilly
Vice President — Tosha Valentine
Treasurer — Steve Mitze
Secretary — Jim Singleton
Board members — Keddy Huston, Jordan Zech, Tiffany Koester, Haresh Patel, Chris Schroeder, Heather Lawhead, Lisa Sprinkle.