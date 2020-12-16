Holiday church services for 2020 include the following. Submit additional events to journal@journal-republican.com, and they will be added to the online listing.
Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello
Dec. 24: 6 p.m. – Christmas Eve service at the church
Crossroads Church, Monticello
Dec. 24: 5 p.m. – Christmas Eve service at the church, including Christmas songs, a kids story and candle lighting
Dec. 24: 7 p.m. – Christmas Eve service on the courthouse square in Monticello, including Christmas carols and candle lighting
Faith Lutheran Church, Monticello
Dec. 24: 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Christmas Eve service at the church, also online at www.faithmonticello.org.
First Presbyterian Church, Monticello
Dec. 17: 7 p.m. – Blue Christmas service online via Facebook live at montpres. The service offers special recognition of the struggles that many people face during the season, with even more meaning this year. While the Advent and Christmas season is traditionally a time to experience hope, love, joy and peace, it can also be a time that is full of depression, sadness, and sorrow. There are those for whom the holidays are not joyful; they are lonely, in mourning, and feeling alienated. Please share with those you think would benefit.
Dec. 24: 7 p.m. – Christmas Eve service online only via Facebook live at montpres.
Lodge Church of God, Lodge
Dec. 20: 10 a.m. – Christmas Worship at the church
Monticello Christian Church
Dec. 24: 4 and 6 p.m. – Christmas Eve services at the church and online through the church Facebook page or website at https://www.monticellochristian.org/. Reservations are needed for the in-person services, which can be made on Facebook or through the church website. These services are geared toward the entire family so there will be no childcare offered.
Open Hearts Foursquare Church, Monticello
Dec. 23: 7 p.m. – Christmas Eve service at the church with COVID-friendly restrictions (masks and social distancing recommended), and also online on YouTube and Facebook.