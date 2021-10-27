MONTICELLO — The holidays will look a lot closer to normal in 2021, with parades, wine tastings and in-person appearances of Santa Claus in the Monticello area.
And no one is more thrilled than Shelly Crawford-Stock, the Monticello Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Monticello director who had to cancel most of last year’s events, or severely modify them to things like drive-through and online Santa meetups replacing festive time around the Wabash Depot tree.
“I am so excited that Monticello will get to have all of these traditions again,” Crawford-Stock said. “It feels like it’s been years. I am thrilled we will be bringing back so many of those traditions this year.”
Not only are the Chamber and Main Street picking up where they left off in 2019, other traditions are also returning to the area, including the Piatt County Veterans Day program and parade on Nov. 11, and the wildly popular Polar Express — an already sold out train ride starting Nov. 12 by the Monticello Railway Museum.
“I just look forward to everyone having a good time, and getting to do all the things missed so much last year,” Crawford-Stock said. “We missed them too.”
The busy holiday calendar continues with a resumption of the Main Street-sponsored Reds of Christmas on Nov. 26. Tickets are on sale for the event that sees downtown shops offer different wines for participants to test.
Dec. 3-5 is the biggest holiday weekend — holiday event wise — in the Monticello area. Allerton Park & Retreat Center will hold the first evening of its holiday light show on Friday night in conjunction with the return of its Holiday Showcase.
On Saturday, Lunch with Santa on the Train, the annual Christmas Parade, and the Festival of Trees at the Monticello Area Arts Council studio are planned. Lunch with Santa will also be offered Sunday, Dec. 5.
For indoor events, mask mandates will be followed, Crawford-Stock said.
“The story is that there aren’t a lot of changes from two years ago. It’s exciting there are few changes,” she added.
Santa will also greet families in the Wabash Depot Dec. 11-12, and Dec. 17-19.
Event list
Among the Monticello-area holiday events already planned:
— Thursday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.: Veterans Day program and parade in downtown Monticello
— Nov. 12 through Dec. 5: Polar Express train rides (sold out)
— Friday, Nov. 26, 5 to 8 p.m.: Reds of Christmas (Main Street). Tickets at https://monticellomainstreet.org/eventdetails/?id=85&title=Reds+of+Christmas
— Saturday, Nov. 27: Small Business Saturday
— Saturday, Nov. 27, 4 to 8 p.m.: Monticello Area Arts Council Festival of Trees. To participate, sign up at https://forms.gle/phUcXwiz13CX9WTP8
— Friday, Dec. 3, 4 to 8 p.m.: Arts Council Festival of Trees
— Friday, Dec. 3: Allerton Holiday Showcase and first night of Holiday Glow. Tickets at allerton.illnois.edu
— Saturday, Dec. 4, times from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Lunch With Santa on the Train (Chamber). Tickets at https://www.monticellochamber.org/events/lws
— Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.: Arts Council Festival of Trees
— Saturday, Dec. 4, 11:30 a.m.: Monticello Christmas Parade (Chamber)
— Saturday, Dec. 4: Allerton Holiday Showcase. Tickets at allerton.illinois.edu
— Sunday, Dec. 5, various times: Lunch With Santa on the Train. Tickets at https://www.monticellochamber.org/events/lws
— Saturday, Dec. 11: Bryant Cottage Open House in Bement. Info at https://www.facebook.com/BryantCottageStateHistoricSite
— Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.: Santa in the Depot (Chamber)
— Sunday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.: Santa in the Depot (Chamber)
— Saturday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.: Santa in the Depot (Chamber)
— Sunday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.: Santa in the Depot (Chamber)