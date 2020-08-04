Holly’s Country Canning and Craft Kitchen will its grand opening on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8 at the restaurant’s location at 1204 Bear Lane in Monticello.
Owner Holly Miller had planned to celebrate earlier, but it was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns and subsequent business shutdowns.
The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting Friday, along with giveaways. Miller said she would also reveal her regular menu.
“We’ve had the opportunity to find out what meals are everyone’s favorites while offering take-out throughout the past several months, so we think everyone will be happy,” she said.
Besides being a dine-in restaurant, Holly’s carries fresh fruit jams and jellies, homemade desserts, and freezer prep and take and bake meals.
For more information, call Holly’s Country Canning and Craft Kitchen at 217-762-FOOD (3663).