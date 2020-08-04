Holly's Country Canning and Craft Kitchen

Holly Miller is shown here in her recently-opened restaurant, Holly’s Country Canning & Craft Kitchen, which is located at 1204 Bear Lane in Monticello.

Holly’s Country Canning and Craft Kitchen will its grand opening on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8 at the restaurant’s location at 1204 Bear Lane in Monticello.

Owner Holly Miller had planned to celebrate earlier, but it was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns and subsequent business shutdowns.

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting Friday, along with giveaways. Miller said she would also reveal her regular menu.

We’ve had the opportunity to find out what meals are everyone’s favorites while offering take-out throughout the past several months, so we think everyone will be happy,” she said.

Besides being a dine-in restaurant, Holly’s carries fresh fruit jams and jellies, homemade desserts, and freezer prep and take and bake meals.

For more information, call Holly’s Country Canning and Craft Kitchen at 217-762-FOOD (3663).